Brokerages Expect Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.32. Summit Hotel Properties posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Summit Hotel Properties.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $142.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.05 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

INN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,429. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.57. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 397,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,615,790.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,366,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,149,000 after purchasing an additional 730,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 630.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 449,311 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,927,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,405,000 after purchasing an additional 413,811 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 934,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 364,376 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,947,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,752,000 after purchasing an additional 359,590 shares during the period.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Hotel Properties (INN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.