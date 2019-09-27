Brokerages Set Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Target Price at $21.13

Shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.13.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dana in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dana from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Dana news, EVP Mark E. Wallace sold 44,570 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $597,683.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,229.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 104,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.19. 28,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dana has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.25.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). Dana had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.47%.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

