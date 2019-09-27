Brokerages Set Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) PT at $151.50

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock.

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.74. 427,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,562. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.92. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $162.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.47.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $393.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.70 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 209.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 44,142 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.1% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,057,706,000 after purchasing an additional 247,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

