Brokerages Set Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) Price Target at $15.83

Shares of Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.71.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $16.00 price target on shares of Nextgen Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on shares of Nextgen Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of NXGN stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.60. Nextgen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $21.12.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $131.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.33 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nextgen Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 493.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

