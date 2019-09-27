Brokerages Set Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) PT at $5.00

Shares of Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UGP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Get Ultrapar Participacoes alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 13.7% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 21,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 14.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 120.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 52.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UGP traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $4.38. 522,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,454. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Ultrapar Participacoes has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $7.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.28.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participacoes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Ultrapar Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.14%.

Ultrapar Participacoes Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.