Brokers Offer Predictions for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Par Pacific in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion.

PARR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 target price on Par Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. Par Pacific has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $23.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 1.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 6.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 6.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Par Pacific news, insider James Matthew Vaughn sold 13,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $289,709.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,526.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Curt Anastasio sold 11,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $259,790.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,833.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,666 shares of company stock worth $2,892,554 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

