Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $62.50. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Brookfield Asset Management traded as high as $54.47 and last traded at $54.18, with a volume of 1206107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.99.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BAM. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 147.7% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 38,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 22,876 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 82.6% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 27,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 60.6% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 225,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 84,905 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 19.4% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 33.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 522,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,957,000 after purchasing an additional 131,587 shares during the last quarter. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.69.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

