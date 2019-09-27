BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Trading 1.9% Higher

BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCUCY)’s share price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $16.10, 580 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64.

BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCUCY)

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells clothing and accessories in Italy, Europe, North America, Greater China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including knitwear, coats and jackets, top wear, dresses, shirts, trousers, skirts, travelwear, footwear, small leather goods, bags, and accessories; men's collection, such as knitwear, coats and jackets, blazers, suits, top wear, shirts, trousers, travelwear, footwear, bags, small leather goods, and accessories; and lifestyle products, such as dining, home studio, leisure time, and others.

