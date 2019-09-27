Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.77

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.77 and last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 47466 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.24.

Several analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.34.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 4,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $87,425.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,539.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Chad Crow sold 87,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,757,522.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,839 shares in the company, valued at $4,949,121.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 219,744 shares of company stock worth $4,258,449. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,053,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,764,000 after purchasing an additional 59,077 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 1,400.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 414,872 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 34,085 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.