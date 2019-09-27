Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th.

Cabot Microelectronics has a payout ratio of 33.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cabot Microelectronics to earn $7.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

Shares of CCMP stock traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.84. 6,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,006. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.37. Cabot Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $82.24 and a fifty-two week high of $145.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.81.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $271.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.80 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 11.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.20.

In related news, VP Daniel D. Woodland sold 3,137 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total value of $357,963.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,804.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David H. Li sold 27,425 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $3,134,129.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,991,893.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,758 shares of company stock valued at $4,133,175. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.