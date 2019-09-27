Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) Announces $0.21 — Dividend

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) announced a — dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2085 per share on Monday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of SYLD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.16. 4,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,170. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $39.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average is $35.85.

