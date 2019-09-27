Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO) to Issue $0.06 — Dividend

Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO) declared a — dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0601 per share on Monday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

BATS:VAMO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.87. 156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Cambria Value and Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $28.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.30.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Value and Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Value and Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.