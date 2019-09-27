Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,063 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,034% compared to the average daily volume of 182 put options.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $82.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $95.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.84. The company has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.81. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $1.091 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

CM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $128.00) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 402,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,791,000 after buying an additional 49,579 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 213,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,879,000 after buying an additional 14,866 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

