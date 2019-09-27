Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $243.40 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) will report sales of $243.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $247.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $239.10 million. Cantel Medical posted sales of $225.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cantel Medical.

Get Cantel Medical alerts:

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $239.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.60 million. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 5.99%.

CMD stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.25. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,152. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.09. Cantel Medical has a one year low of $63.47 and a one year high of $94.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.41.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cantel Medical (CMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cantel Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantel Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.