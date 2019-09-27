Capital Drilling (LON:CAPD) Hits New 52-Week High at $66.99

Capital Drilling Ltd (LON:CAPD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 66.99 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 64.50 ($0.84), with a volume of 24558 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.50 ($0.82).

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAPD. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 76 ($0.99) target price on shares of Capital Drilling in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 76 ($0.99) price target on shares of Capital Drilling in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get Capital Drilling alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 57.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 51.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.88 million and a P/E ratio of 8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Capital Drilling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.27%.

About Capital Drilling (LON:CAPD)

Capital Drilling Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and production drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. Its exploration drilling services include air core, deep hole diamond, diamond core, directional, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling; and grade control drilling services comprise advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.