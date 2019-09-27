Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.61

Capital & Regional plc (LON:CAL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.61 and traded as low as $19.40. Capital & Regional shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 519,239 shares traded.

CAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capital & Regional in a report on Monday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective on shares of Capital & Regional in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.41. The company has a market capitalization of $142.95 million and a P/E ratio of -1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 19.61.

About Capital & Regional (LON:CAL)

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of their local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a c.£0.9 billion portfolio of tailored in-town shopping centres.

