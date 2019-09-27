Card Factory (LON:CARD) Given “Reduce” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their reduce rating on shares of Card Factory (LON:CARD) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CARD. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Card Factory in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on shares of Card Factory from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Card Factory to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 220 ($2.87) in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 171 ($2.23).

Shares of Card Factory stock opened at GBX 167 ($2.18) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.39 million and a PE ratio of 11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 159.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 178.56. Card Factory has a 52-week low of GBX 150 ($1.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 210 ($2.74).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This is a positive change from Card Factory’s previous dividend of $6.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%. Card Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.60%.

In other news, insider Kristian Lee bought 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £5,687.10 ($7,431.20).

Card Factory Company Profile

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards primarily in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal.

