Card Factory (LON:CARD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Card Factory (LON:CARD) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CARD. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Card Factory from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 171 ($2.23).

Shares of CARD stock opened at GBX 168.93 ($2.21) on Tuesday. Card Factory has a 52-week low of GBX 150 ($1.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The stock has a market cap of $570.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 159.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 178.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This is a positive change from Card Factory’s previous dividend of $6.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%. Card Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.60%.

In other news, insider Kristian Lee bought 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £5,687.10 ($7,431.20).

Card Factory Company Profile

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards primarily in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal.

