Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Short Interest Update

Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the August 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 502,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of CECO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.91. The company had a trading volume of 212,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,654. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83. Career Education has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.53.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Career Education had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $156.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Career Education will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CECO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Career Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Career Education in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Sidoti set a $24.00 price target on shares of Career Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Career Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Career Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Career Education presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other Career Education news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 20,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $345,338.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,577. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 4,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $94,008.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,999 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,710.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,711 shares of company stock worth $4,457,583 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Career Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,452,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Career Education by 2,479.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,242,000 after buying an additional 516,281 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Career Education by 899.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 499,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,530,000 after buying an additional 449,751 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Career Education by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after buying an additional 382,842 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Career Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,025,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

