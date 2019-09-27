Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Shares Bought by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 367.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 4.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 6.3% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 6.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCL stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $43.73. 161,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,820,869. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average of $49.90. Carnival Corp has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $64.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Carnival’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair lowered Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group lowered Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Carnival from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

