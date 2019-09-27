Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) Receives $14.65 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRZO shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Sunday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

CRZO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.72. 164,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,217,636. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.49. The company has a market cap of $807.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.15. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.76 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 55.87% and a return on equity of 25.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $78,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,102.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $231,520. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 410,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 137,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 19,321 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,136,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,409,000 after buying an additional 140,059 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after buying an additional 252,890 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,487,000.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

