Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.77 Million

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2019

Equities analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) will report $33.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.37 million and the lowest is $30.30 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $112.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $99.01 million to $134.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $169.76 million, with estimates ranging from $107.78 million to $229.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $28.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 2883900.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.54.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 678.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,725. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The company has a market cap of $552.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

