CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS.A) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS.A) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the August 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CBS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of CBS.A traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.28. 20,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.81. CBS has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $59.01.

CBS (NYSE:CBS.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter. CBS had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation is a mass media company. The Company operates through four segment: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, Local Media. The Entertainment segment comprises the CBS TV Network; CBS TV Studios; CBS Studios International and CBS TV Distribution; CBS Interactive; CBS Films; and the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

