CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale initiated coverage on CENTRICA PLC/S in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CENTRICA PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised CENTRICA PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. HSBC raised CENTRICA PLC/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised CENTRICA PLC/S from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CENTRICA PLC/S has a consensus rating of Hold.

CPYYY stock remained flat at $$3.77 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,381. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.70. CENTRICA PLC/S has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

About CENTRICA PLC/S

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

