China Customer Relations Centers Inc (NASDAQ:CCRC) Short Interest Update

China Customer Relations Centers Inc (NASDAQ:CCRC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the August 15th total of 95,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CCRC traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $13.57. 722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,980. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $10.69. China Customer Relations Centers has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $14.69.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered China Customer Relations Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

China Customer Relations Centers Company Profile

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc provides business process outsourcing services for telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research.

