China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Down 20.3% in September

China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ:CHNR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the August 15th total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Natural Resources stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ:CHNR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of China Natural Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHNR traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $1.94. 17,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,461. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73. China Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.68.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

