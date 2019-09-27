China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ZNH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. UBS Group raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of China Southern Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of China Southern Airlines from an equal rating to a weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. China Southern Airlines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of ZNH stock opened at $30.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.82. China Southern Airlines has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $52.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 349.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 330.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

