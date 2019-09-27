Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Trading Down 3%

Cineplex Inc (OTCMKTS:CPXGF)’s stock price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.84 and last traded at $18.84, 800 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 45% from the average session volume of 553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.42.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Cineplex to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cineplex in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC raised Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average of $18.35.

About Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF)

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

