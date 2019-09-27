CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,228,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 352,682 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.75% of CIT Group worth $484,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in CIT Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in CIT Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in CIT Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in CIT Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John J. Fawcett bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $307,720.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,655.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan L. Frank bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.30 per share, with a total value of $123,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,746 shares in the company, valued at $650,309.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 30,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,860 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded CIT Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CIT Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

Shares of NYSE:CIT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.30. 15,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,336. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60. CIT Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.02.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.21 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

