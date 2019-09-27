Citadel Price Down 39.2% This Week (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last seven days, Citadel has traded down 39.2% against the U.S. dollar. Citadel has a total market cap of $8,141.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Citadel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Citadel alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

Citadel (CRYPTO:CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

Citadel Coin Trading

Citadel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Citadel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Citadel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.