Citigroup Increases LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Price Target to $110.00

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LCII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCI Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.25.

Shares of NYSE:LCII traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.40. 50,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.39. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $59.68 and a 12-month high of $97.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.70 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 44.37%.

In related news, Director David A. Reed sold 500 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $47,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Reed sold 5,714 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $543,172.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 17.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

