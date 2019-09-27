Citigroup Lowers Apergy (NYSE:APY) Price Target to $33.00

Apergy (NYSE:APY) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Apergy from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Apergy from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Apergy in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apergy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $39.00 target price on shares of Apergy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Apergy stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,188. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.28. Apergy has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average of $33.72.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $306.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.64 million. Apergy had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Apergy’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apergy will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apergy by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,834,000 after buying an additional 918,924 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Apergy by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,250,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,497,000 after buying an additional 632,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Apergy by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,401,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,074,000 after buying an additional 532,281 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apergy by 460.7% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 470,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,315,000 after buying an additional 386,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Apergy by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,576,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,863,000 after buying an additional 245,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

