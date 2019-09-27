Citigroup Lowers Noble (NYSE:NE) to Sell

Citigroup cut shares of Noble (NYSE:NE) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has $1.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Noble in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $1.25 target price for the company. HSBC set a $3.00 target price on shares of Noble and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. SEB Equities lowered shares of Noble from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2.80 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noble from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Noble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Noble currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.97.

Shares of NYSE:NE opened at $1.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.58. Noble has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $7.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $292.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.59 million. Noble had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Noble will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Noble in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Noble in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Noble in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Noble in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Noble in the 2nd quarter worth about $558,000. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

