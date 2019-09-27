Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,694 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Citizens Financial Group worth $9,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Argus upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

NYSE:CFG traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $35.49. 157,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,954,652. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $39.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.78. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles John Koch bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 68,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,943.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

