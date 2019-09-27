Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 309.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,009 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,873 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Citrix Systems worth $26,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 56.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,395 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth about $316,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 10.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 19.3% during the second quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 29.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,986,354 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $391,221,000 after acquiring an additional 912,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CTXS traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $96.31. The stock had a trading volume of 23,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,962. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $112.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.26.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.00 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 95.52%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

CTXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.71.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $597,880.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,803 shares in the company, valued at $34,049,280.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 4,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $394,753.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,980.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,473 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,551 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.