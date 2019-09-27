Civic (CVC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.85 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 27th. One Civic token can now be purchased for about $0.0353 or 0.00000438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, HitBTC, GOPAX and OKEx. During the last seven days, Civic has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. Civic has a market cap of $23.66 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012511 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00189376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.35 or 0.01035342 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00019992 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00089070 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform.

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Liqui, OKEx, Upbit, ABCC, Livecoin, GOPAX, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Gate.io, Vebitcoin, COSS, Radar Relay, Kucoin, IDEX, Binance, Mercatox, Huobi and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

