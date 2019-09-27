Cl Fst Ast Canadian Conv Bd Unt Etf (TSE:CXF) Trading Down 0.1%

Cl Fst Ast Canadian Conv Bd Unt Etf (TSE:CXF) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$9.70 and last traded at C$9.70, approximately 2,700 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 4,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.71.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.51.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Cl Fst Ast Canadian Conv Bd Unt Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cl Fst Ast Canadian Conv Bd Unt Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.