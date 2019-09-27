Clarkson Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Clarkson Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HCC. ValuEngine cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $19.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $977.27 million, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.59. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.86.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $397.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.62 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 47.01% and a return on equity of 62.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CFO Dale W. Boyles purchased 1,200 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $26,664.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 120.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Natixis lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 13.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 108,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter worth $1,415,000.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

