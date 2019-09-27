Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) Trading Up 5.8%

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)’s share price was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.10, approximately 101,196 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 646% from the average daily volume of 13,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Cleveland BioLabs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Cleveland BioLabs alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49.

Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Cleveland BioLabs had a negative net margin of 304.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.01%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter.

About Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in radiation mitigation, oncology immunotherapy, and vaccines.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland BioLabs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland BioLabs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.