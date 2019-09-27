Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Given Outperform Rating at Cowen

Cowen restated their outperform rating on shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $50.00.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cognex from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cognex from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Cognex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cognex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.09.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $48.13 on Monday. Cognex has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $57.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.07.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,700 shares in the company, valued at $886,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Cognex by 1,081.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Cognex in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Cognex by 173.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

