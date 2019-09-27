Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.69.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total value of $2,152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,842,723.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 17,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $1,860,110.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,657,172.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,938 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,381 in the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 221.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 430,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,104,000 after buying an additional 296,619 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,869,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 726.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 186,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,433,000 after purchasing an additional 163,975 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLM traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,005. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $80.03 and a 52-week high of $109.74.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.22. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $526.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

