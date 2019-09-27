Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Pivotal Research

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price objective lifted by Pivotal Research from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comcast from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.33.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.81. 1,278,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,329,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $207.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.81. Comcast has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $47.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,023.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,492,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $16,552,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635,296 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Comcast by 3.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,356,936 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,594,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,655 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,866,448 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,319,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,589 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Comcast by 9.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,688,862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,269,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446,292 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

