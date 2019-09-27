Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,400 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the August 15th total of 116,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of ESXB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.62. 12,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,310. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77. Community Bankers Trust has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $9.31.

Get Community Bankers Trust alerts:

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 18.75%.

In other news, EVP John M. Oakey III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffery Richard Cantrell sold 34,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $271,115.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,908 shares of company stock worth $14,809 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESXB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 538.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 30.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bankers Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bankers Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.