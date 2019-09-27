Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CAG. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

Shares of CAG traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,498,589. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.43. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $37.60.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $85,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,910.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny sold 20,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $549,572.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,074. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 4,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

