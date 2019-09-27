Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.05-2.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.08. The company issued revenue guidance of +13.5%-14.0% to $10.83-10.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.81 billion.Conagra Brands also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $2.08-2.18 EPS.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 42.29%.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.27.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 3,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,449. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny sold 20,153 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $549,572.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,074 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.