Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Trading Down 36.7%

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) traded down 36.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $6.25, 2,135,612 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 850% from the average session volume of 224,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25. The company has a market cap of $211.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a current ratio of 19.63.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,303.34% and a negative return on equity of 49.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Barton Hutt sold 3,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $36,487.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,098.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNCE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,171,000 after buying an additional 59,671 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 63,200.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 59,800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 83,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. 70.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

