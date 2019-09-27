Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 86.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 32,669 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

COO stock opened at $298.88 on Friday. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $228.65 and a 1 year high of $344.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $315.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The medical device company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on COO. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 target price on Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.27.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total value of $399,979.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,899.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.