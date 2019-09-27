Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,595 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Copa worth $10,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPA. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Copa in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Copa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Copa by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Copa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Copa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPA stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.19. 21,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $67.38 and a one year high of $113.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. Copa had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Copa’s payout ratio is 39.88%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPA shares. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of Copa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Copa in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.36.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

