Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CORT. ValuEngine raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $19.48.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $72.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.87 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 27.97%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

