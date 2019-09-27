Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the August 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 971,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
In other Corecivic news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $134,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,806.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,608,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,271,000 after buying an additional 51,373 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,885,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,659,000 after buying an additional 908,200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,479,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,235,000 after buying an additional 310,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,165,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,954,000 after buying an additional 83,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,987,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,267,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:CXW traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.72. 1,006,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,306. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Corecivic has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $24.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $19.56.
Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $490.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.78 million. Corecivic had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corecivic will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Corecivic’s payout ratio is presently 76.19%.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CXW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corecivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Corecivic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.
About Corecivic
CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
